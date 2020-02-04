Fraternities, sororities to help DeKalb promote voter engagement

A DeKalb County commissioner is enlisting the help of historically black fraternities and sororities to promote voter engagement and prepare the public to use Georgia’s new voting machines.
Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is holding the “Greek Day & Voter Education Symposium” on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The event at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest will feature presentations from the DeKalb County chapter of each Greek organization in the "Divine Nine," the nine historically black fraternities and sororities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.
The president of the DeKalb chapter of the NAACP is also set to give a presentation about voter engagement.
Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote at the event, which is free and open to the public.
Organizers will also give demonstrations on using Georgia's new voting machines, which election officials hope to have in place for the March 24 presidential primary and special election for DeKalb sheriff.
“This is an opportunity for us to get more engaged and become more knowledgeable about Georgia’s new voting machines and the upcoming census,” Johnson said in a statement.
The Lou Walker Senior Center is located at 2538 Panola Road in Stonecrest.
To get more information, you can visit www.commissionermeredajohnson.com or call 404-371-2159.
