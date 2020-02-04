Fraternities, sororities to help DeKalb promote voter engagement

Organizers will also give demonstrations on using Georgia's new voting machines, which election officials hope to have in place for the March 24 presidential primary and special election for DeKalb sheriff.

“This is an opportunity for us to get more engaged and become more knowledgeable about Georgia’s new voting machines and the upcoming census,” Johnson said in a statement.

The Lou Walker Senior Center is located at 2538 Panola Road in Stonecrest.

To get more information, you can visit www.commissionermeredajohnson.com or call 404-371-2159.

