Civil rights leader Xernona Clayton gets street, park designation in downtown Atlanta

Atlanta is honoring civil rights activist and broadcasting executive Xernona Clayton with the dedication of a street and park plaza at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Baker Street in downtown Atlanta. Clayton becomes the second woman to be honored with a street and plaza designation in Atlanta. “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell is the other. On Tuesday morning, city officials unveiled a plaque in Hardy Ivy Park commemorating Clayton’s civil rights and broadcast careers.
