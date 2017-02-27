Actual Factual Gwinnett: A serial killer shot Hustler’s Larry Flynt?

Wait, what? Yup. No one was ever tried in connection with the shooting – which left Flynt paralyzed and sent Reeves to the hospital for nearly a month – but a man named Joseph Paul Franklin would later confess.

An FBI write-up on Franklin – who changed his name to reflect his affection for Nazi propaganda master Joseph Paul Goebbels – sums him up well: "He went on a horrific killing spree beginning in 1977 at the age of 27. Before his reign of murder ended in 1980, he took the lives of at least 15 men, women, and children in some 11 states." Other estimates place his death toll at 21.

Franklin grew frustrated with the not-radical-enough radical hate group scene, according to authorities, and maced an interracial couple in Atlanta in 1976 before getting progressively more violent. He bombed a synagogue in Tennessee, killed two men in Wisconsin and continued his racially-motivated crime spree before being captured in Lakeland, Florida in 1980.

Franklin would later admit he shot Flynt because of interracial content in his magazines.

In 2013, he was executed in Missouri for a 1977 murder in front of a St. Louis synagogue.

Oh, and that Woody Harrelson movie? "The People vs. Larry Flynt." 1996. Pretty good film.

