Local police, GBI investigating body found in Walton County home

Local police are investigating alongside the GBI in the case of a body found in a Walton County home Sunday, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Monroe police responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. at a home on Roberts Street where a friend had discovered a 67-year-old man’s body, spokeswoman Shannon Haynes said. Because the investigation is ongoing, police could not release the identity of the victim or the manner of his death.
Police contacted the GBI for assistance due to “the nature of the findings on the scene,” Haynes said. The GBI could not provide additional details about the investigation.
