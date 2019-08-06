Georgia Tech to honor Andrew Young for his civil & human rights work

Young will receive the Ivan Allen Jr. Prize for Social Courage. He will be honored during a series of events, scheduled for Sept. 13 at the Biltmore, in Georgia Tech’s Technology Square. Planned activities include a town hall discussion for students. Details about how to register will be provided closer to the event, Tech said in a news release.

Young was a top aide to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement. As a former two-term Atlanta mayor, Young is credited for help bringing the 1996 Summer Olympics to the region. As a former U.N. ambassador, he advocated for human rights on a global scale and helped negotiate an end to white-majority rule in Namibia and Zimbabwe. Young, recovering from recent health issues, is still involved in humanitarian causes.