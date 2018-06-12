Andrew Young recovering, but taking it slow

But early May 6, he sent the university a text that he would be unable to speak and was quickly taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Young spent three days at Vanderbilt before being transferred to Emory.

Young’s family immediately said, and he confirmed Monday, that his upcoming events and appearances have been canceled and they are not booking any new ones for a while.

Which can get him a bit antsy for a man who has been deeply involved in either civil rights, Atlanta politics or world affairs for most of his life.

“It is not energy so much as sharing the wisdom and experience. Almost everything going on in the world now, I been through,” Young said. “But I am in the process of asking myself what the Lord wants me to do next. Like the scripture says, ‘I don’t feel no ways tired.”