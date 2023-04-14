Livsey matriarch: ‘We do not intend to sell’ Promised Land property

But amid backlash from the family and community, the Board of Commissioners announced last week that it had taken the eminent domain vote off this month’s agenda.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Dorethia Livsey said the family will nevertheless meet with the county commission April 25, the night the vote would have taken place. Thomas Livsey Sr., who is 92 and in worsening health, did not attend the news conference.

Flanked by nephews and grandchildren, Dorethia Livsey said the family has its own ideas about using the land to tell its story, but more family discussions are needed before specific plans are made and announced.

“If we don’t do anything for the next five years, we still plan to hold on to this land,” Dorethia Livsey said.

She said she and her husband sold a few acres of vacant land to Gwinnett over the years because they needed the money, and they agreed with their nieces’ decision to sell the old plantation house, known as the “Big House.”

Chad Livsey, a grandson, said Thomas Livsey Sr. most likely talked to county officials to see what they’d offer for the remaining 10 acres, but that Thomas Sr. always told family members he did not want to sell that land.

Family members shared memories of corn and watermelon fields, playing in “the Big House,” feeding chickens, chopping wood, pruning and cutting grass on “The Promised Land.”

“This is more than money,” said another granddaughter, 25-year-old Alexis. “You can’t put a price on love and family and history.”

Jennifer Moody, 45, a great-niece of Thomas Livsey Sr., said the county doesn’t seem to be making any progress on the museum in “the Big House.”

“What makes them think that we’re going to trust them with this?” she said.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

Thomas Livsey Sr.’s father, Robert Livsey, bought more than 100 acres of “The Promised Land” in the 1920s with money he’d saved working on the railroad. Thomas Sr. was one of 13 children who survived into adulthood.

His nephew, Hiram Gaither, said all Robert Livsey’s children did not inherit equally as they were promised. Dorethia Livsey said she and her husband had inherited 18 acres and the family essentially placed Thomas Livsey Sr. “in charge” in the late 1960s.

All the family members present Friday said decisions over the land would be made together moving forward and they would continue dialogue with the county.

“We need the county,” Chad Livsey said. “And the county needs us.”