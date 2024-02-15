News

LIVE: Trump to speak on final night of Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination for president for the third consecutive time in a prime-time address from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, capping Thursday night’s speakers.

More coverage:

» What Georgians should expect from Trump’s nomination speech

» Newt Gingrich at Republican National Convention calls Donald Trump ‘a president of strength’

