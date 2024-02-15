Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley
LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley

Watch the live video below:

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder Wednesday for the February killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus.

» Jose Ibarra found guilty of murder for the killing of Laken Riley

» Laken Riley case: What to know about Jose Ibarra’s murder trial

» Prosecutor rests case against Jose Ibarra, accused of ‘hunting’ women

» Laken Riley case: ‘She fought for her life. She fought for her dignity’

