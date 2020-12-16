Listen: Best of AJC Podcasts in 2020

This episode is still timely. Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve also might not have the usual bevy of family and friends. AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras spoke with culinarians and took a look at some food-inspired ways to make this unusual holiday season a little brighter.

The Bow Tie Chronicles (NFL, Atlanta Falcons Podcast) - Has Matt Ryan loss his fourth-quarter magic?

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has 30 fourth-quarter wins and has led them on 38 game-winning drives. But against the Chargers he threw three interceptions in the second half in the 20-17 loss. Over the past 45 games, Ryan only has four game-winning drives. Has the former league MVP lost his fourth-quarter magic?

‘Breakdown’ - Season 8, The Ahmaud Arbery case

This is the introduction to Season 8 of Breakdown, which focuses on the Ahmaud Arbery case. The season is still going, so start here if you have not started season 8.

Southern Fried Soccer (Atlanta United, MLS Podcast) - Matheus Rossetto interview

Doug Roberson interviews Atlanta United’s Matheus Rossetto, 24, who was acquired by the club from Athletico Paranaense in his native country of Brazil.

Politically Georgia (Georgia Politics) - Reacting to our 2020 political predictions

Late last year, host Greg Bluestein and AJC reporter Tamar Hallerman looked back at the biggest stories of 2019 and made predictions for the biggest stories of 2020 in Georgia politics. In this episode, they look back at some of our predictions and see how right or wrong they were and discuss the biggest stories they didn’t predict.