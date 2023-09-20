Lin Wood: ‘I didn’t flip on President Trump’

Former Atlanta attorney Lin Wood pushed back Wednesday on the notion that he would testify against Donald Trump in Fulton County’s racketeering case.

Wood’s name turned up in a new filing by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis naming him as a potential witness in the case, leading to speculation he would testify against the former president.

“I didn’t flip on President Trump. That’s just pure nonsense,” Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I wouldn’t have any knowledge to flip on him.”

Wood said he has been told he will be subpoenaed by the prosecution, but he has not had any conversations with Willis about what questions he will be asked.

If he is called to testify, it wouldn’t be the first time. Wood testified before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury, which conducted an eight-month investigation into alleged crimes surrounding Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia and elsewhere.

Wood said he testified for an hour and a half before the special purpose grand jury, but declined to get into specifics about what he was asked and how he answered.

“I don’t have a copy of my testimony, and I don’t want to go on memory,” he said.

Wood said he was asked generally about election lawsuits in which his name was included as a plaintiff’s attorney alongside Trump attorney Sidney Powell, but he said his participation in them was negligible. Powell is one of 19 defendants in the Fulton County RICO case.

“I didn’t have anything to do with preparing those lawsuits, and I didn’t even know my name was on some of them,” he said.

The special purpose grand jury recommended that Wood be indicted, but he is not a defendant in the Fulton County RICO case. If he is called to testify, Wood said he would “be honest and tell them the answers.”

Prior to 2020, Wood was known as a prominent libel attorney in Atlanta, but he emerged during the election as a fierce supporter of Trump and pushed numerous conspiracy theories online about the outcome.

Facing possible disbarment proceedings for complaints about his conduct, Wood voluntarily gave up his license to practice law in Georgia earlier this summer. The disciplinary panel for the State Bar of Georgia said Wood may have violated prohibitions against making false statements in court and cited his participation in the election lawsuits with Powell.