Life sentence for robber, attempted murderer who targeted Asian businesses

“Ware terrorized the victims of these robberies and nearly killed one woman,” Erskine said. “The complete disregard for the lives of his victims was shocking, and he received an appropriate sentence. We hope this provides some peace to the victims by ensuring that Ware will never again terrorize the communities of our district.”

Ware and Smith were both captured in November 2017, and Smith pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges in July 2019. Smith was sentenced to 27 years in prison in November, as well as three years of supervised release and the same restitution amount of more than $135,000.

The case was investigated by the FBI, GBI and police departments from Doraville, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Atlanta, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

“Although the victims of these crimes will forever be traumatized, we hope these sentences are the beginning of their journey to healing and recovery,” Sandy Springs police Chief Kenneth DeSimone said.