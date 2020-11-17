Gangster to serve 27 years for armed robberies of Asian-run businesses

According to federal investigators, the two men went into Cedar Message on Bakers Ferry Road in Atlanta and pretended to be customers in October 2017. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded cash from an employee, and the second man stole purses containing cash, cellphones and other items, court documents state.

Three days later, men matching the description of the previous robbery pulled off a similar heist at QI Clay Sauna on Buford Highway in Atlanta. This time, the armed robbery turned physical when one robber struck an employee twice in the head with a handgun and the other robber pushed and kicked an employee, according to investigators.

Arrests made in violent robberies of Asian-owned businesses

A week later, a Buford Highway restaurant, Kochi Maru, was targeted. Two customers were shot in their legs, and purses were stolen from other customers, police said. Two massage businesses on Holcomb Bridge Road were also hit.

Ware and Smith wore the same clothing in many of the robberies, and security cameras captured images of the two, investigators previously said. A tipster helped investigators identify Smith. And Facebook photos of Ware, including a photo of a tattoo seen during the robberies, helped investigators nab him, court documents state.

The FBI arrested Smith on Nov. 21, 2017, following a multi-jurisdiction investigation. On July 23, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies.

“The GBI Crime Lab was instrumental in this case," Vic Reynolds, GBI director, said in an emailed statement. “Expert analysis and testimony helped lead to a successful prosecution. ... For over a month, these gang members targeted and terrorized the Asian business community. This sentence is evidence that this behavior will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia.”

Ware, also 25 and from Atlanta, was convicted by a jury Aug. 2, 2019, for conspiracy to commit the Hobbs Act robberies, five counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and five counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during the robberies. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.