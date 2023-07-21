Lenora Park in southern Gwinnett County will get additions, upgrades

1 hour ago
Lenora Park, near the southern tip of Gwinnett County, will receive nearly $12 million in additions and renovations after the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts.

The board approved $10 million to Reeves Young LLC from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) to build a community recreation center and renovate the park’s gymnasium.

The gym renovations will include new flooring, goals, wall padding, paint, lighting and bleachers, according to county documents. The gym will still remain open during the project and it will remain a polling site in next year’s elections, according to a county news release.

The new rec center will include staff offices, a game room, classrooms, community rooms, a catering kitchen, a second-floor walking track and rooms for art, pottery and dance, the documents said.

The park will also get outdoor basketball courts, an expanded parking lot and a new press box and maintenance compound.

Natural turf fields at the park will be converted to synthetic turf to improve use and reduce maintenance costs, according to the news release. The county commission approved a $1.7 million contract with Precision Turf for the conversion and drainage renovations, funded by multiple different SPLOST programs.

The Lenora Park fields are the last of Gwinnett Parks and Recreation’s natural turf fields to be converted, the news release said.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

