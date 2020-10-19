Lawsuit: DeKalb hotel profited while 15-year-old victim was trafficked

Naseeb Investments, which owns the Hilltop Inn in Conley, did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

According to details outlined in the lawsuit, Chappell rented C.B. a room next to his and verbally abused the teen in the hotel’s common area in 2010. He also advertised her as a prostitute online, but one man who arrived at the hotel to pay for sex with C.B. was angry she was young and loudly complained at the hotel, the suit states. The man left without assaulting the girl.

CB, now in her 20s, was trafficked for more than two days. Chappell threatened to hurt her if she tried to leave, the lawsuit states. She was able to leave the Hilltop Inn by convincing one of the men who assaulted her to drive her home, the suit states.

In April 2012, Chappell was 50 was when was sentenced to serve 20 years for enticing a minor to engage in prostitution and transporting and harboring a minor for prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. At the time he trafficked C.B., he was already a registered sex offender after molesting two children in Cobb County.

“We are satisfied that this lengthy prison sentence will protect other children from harm by this predator and hope that it will serve as a warning to like-minded individuals who are considering engaging in similar reprehensible conduct," then-U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said after the sentencing.

In her civil lawsuit, C.B. is seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages for personal injuries, mental and emotional injuries, pain, suffering, and mental anguish.

“We look forward to explaining this event to a jury,” Stoddard said.