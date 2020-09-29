Lawsuit: Midtown hotel management knew sex trafficking was going on

At the time J.B. was trafficked, she was among 14 victims at the Midtown hotel, the lawsuit states. Each day, numerous “buyers” frequented the hotel for sex.

“Plaintiff and other trafficking victims frequently appeared throughout the hotel and on the hotel premises wearing very little clothing,” the lawsuit states. “ABVI’s manager saw J.B. at breakfast on several occasions wearing very little clothing but did nothing other than to tell J.B.'s trafficker that she was no longer allowed to eat breakfast in the lobby.”

The hotel’s manager, who isn’t named in the suit, also arranged with the traffickers to have sex with victims, the lawsuit claims.

“J.B. also witnessed ABVI’s manager having sex with several other sex trafficking victims," the lawsuit states. "Said manager knew these various victims were controlled by a sex trafficker and knowingly participated, protected and allowed the sex trafficking operations.”

J.B.'s trafficker used handguns and violence to intimidate her and forced her to use drugs, according the lawsuit. In late June 2018, she was beaten by her trafficker and allowed to get ice for her injuries. That’s when she was able to escape, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury and unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.