Lawrenceville company to post Trump’s $200K bond

Former President Donald Trump will be using a metro Atlanta bonding company to cover the cost of his $200,000 bond in Fulton County, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.

Charles Shaw, the CEO of Lawrenceville-based Foster Bail Bonds LLC, confirmed that his company has been contracted to work with the former president when he surrenders at the Fulton County jail on Thursday evening.

”We will be posting his bond when he arrives,” Shaw told the AJC.

The news was first reported by CNN, which reported that Trump will be paying 10% toward his bond. Shaw wouldn’t confirm Trump’s fee. Shaw said rather than Trump visiting his company’s office, he will likely execute the bond while with the Republican in the jail in order to manage security concerns.

”He will have to sign the bond, as will I, which will be done probably in the confines of the jail in the intake area,” Shaw said.