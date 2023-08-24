BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump arrives in Atlanta to report to Fulton jail

Lawrenceville company to post Trump’s $200K bond

1 hour ago
Former President Donald Trump will be using a metro Atlanta bonding company to cover the cost of his $200,000 bond in Fulton County, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has confirmed.

Charles Shaw, the CEO of Lawrenceville-based Foster Bail Bonds LLC, confirmed that his company has been contracted to work with the former president when he surrenders at the Fulton County jail on Thursday evening.

”We will be posting his bond when he arrives,” Shaw told the AJC.

ExploreCEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case

The news was first reported by CNN, which reported that Trump will be paying 10% toward his bond. Shaw wouldn’t confirm Trump’s fee. Shaw said rather than Trump visiting his company’s office, he will likely execute the bond while with the Republican in the jail in order to manage security concerns.

”He will have to sign the bond, as will I, which will be done probably in the confines of the jail in the intake area,” Shaw said.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

