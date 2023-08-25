Former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti booked at Fulton Jail

Trevian Kutti, the former publicist of rapper Kanye West, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday morning.

Kutti was granted a $75,000 bond earlier this week. She is being charged with violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Kutti visited the Cobb County home of election worker Ruby Freeman claiming to be a crisis manager and told Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or risk being arrested. Co-defendant Harrison Floyd put Kutti in touch with Freeman.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

