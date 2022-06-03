Combined Shape Caption

Laverne Cox Dishes on Turning 50 and Her New Barbie.In a raw moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cox shared that she has a history of lying about her age. .“I started unpacking these stories about being older,” Cox shared. “The stories were that I wasn’t hirable, I wasn’t datable, I wasn’t effable over a certain age – apparently the age was like 27 or 28.”.She then professed that this is the first year she’s no longer lying about her age, and instead-. She’s proud to be turning 50, be in love, and be a black trans woman who is still alive.As for her being Barbies first trans person to join a Mattel collection...“Now kids get to dream with a Laverne Cox Barbie.”