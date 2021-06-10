Large mixed-use project in Doraville moves forward

This is the site plan for the Lotus Grove project in Doraville. Credit: City of Doraville Credit: City of Doraville

“Obviously, it’s past May, and they did not meet this date because of environmental remediation,” he said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The revised (memorandum of understanding) re-baselines the project.”

During the meeting, an Insignia representative said work will commence June 22, and he expects demolition to take place in July. The only other notable change to the project was that a residential building will be nine stories tall instead of seven.

“To imagine going from seeing that Kmart building on I-285 to a nine-story building, it’s totally going to change the landscape of that entry to our community,” Yeoman said during the meeting.

Doraville MOU by Zachary Hansen on Scribd

According to documents filed with the city in 2019, the project is estimated to cost about $116 million to construct. To help finance the project, the DDA will issue roughly $120 million worth of revenue bonds, which the developer will have to repay. The developer will also get a tax abatement worth up to about $41 million.

The Lotus Grove project was announced alongside another mixed-use development in the city: Lumen Doraville. The development broke ground at the end of last year and will consist of two new residential buildings with more than 320 apartments as well as approximately 35,000 square feet of commercial space.

Nearby, the Doraville Assembly project — a shuttered General Motors manufacturing plant — is also poised to be transformed into one of the largest film production sites in the state.

Gray Television recently purchased roughly 128 acres of the site to construct multiple film studios, and the company eventually plans to construct apartments, townhomes, a hotel, corporate offices, restaurants and retail space within its “Studio City” concept.

