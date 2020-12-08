Demolition begins to transform Doraville shopping plaza into $65M complex

The Village at Tilly Mill Crossing, formerly known as Friday’s Plaza, will be the new site of Lumen Doraville, which the northern DeKalb city hopes will transform its western entrance. The mixed-use complex will consist of two new residential buildings with more than 320 apartments as well as approximately 35,000 square feet of commercial space. Most of the retail space will come from redevelopment of the shuttered shopping center.

More than two-thirds of the existing structures at 6259 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard will be demolished to make way for the new buildings. Developer Kaufman Capital Partners said the project could “serve as a catalyst for future growth in the corridor,” according to a news release.