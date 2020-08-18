Landscapers find decomposing body while clearing trees in SW Atlanta

A group of landscapers made a grisly discovery while working Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
Investigators said a person’s decomposing body was found among trees in a wooded area near the Southwood Vista Apartment Homes.
Officers were sent to the complex in the the 4000 block of Campbellton Road just after 3:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person call, Atlanta police said in a statement.
The landscapers told police they were cutting down trees in the area when they came across the body. No other details were released.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.