LaGrange man charged in multi-week shooting spree that left 2 dead, 1 paralyzed

The two men, Christopher Floyd and Jemonta Kilgore, picked up Williams in a red Kia Optima just before 4 p.m. on Premier Lane in Austell, the warrant said. Floyd was driving and Kilgore was in the passenger seat, so Williams sat in the back seat. Floyd was carrying more than $1,000 in cash, and Williams attempted to sell him marijuana, according to the warrant. Floyd refused, leading to a dispute that ended with Williams allegedly shooting him in the neck with a .22-caliber Glock pistol, then firing two shots at Kilgore. Williams then took the money and fled the scene, according to the account in the warrant.

Floyd was paralyzed by the shot to the neck, but the warrant does provide further detail about the extent of his injuries. Cobb police have not responded to requests for more detail.

A second warrant was issued in Fulton for Williams for the murder of 25-year-old Jabari Parker. According to the APD incident report, Parker was found dead in his car July 17 around 10:30 p.m. His white Kia Optima was found crashed into a tree in the 2000 block of Abner Place in northwest Atlanta. Parker was in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head, the report said.

Investigators found a shell casing from a small-caliber weapon by the back window. The APD has not shared further details about the incident.

A third warrant was also issued in Fulton for Williams for the murder of 26-year-old Victoria Johnson. According to the APD incident report, officers responded to a person down call shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 24 at Johnson’s downtown Atlanta apartment. Johnson was found dead inside with a head injury caused by blunt-force trauma. No weapon was found at the scene. Johnson’s purse, laptop and car were missing. According to the report, surveillance video from the building shows a man follow her into the building and the same man leaving with her belongings in her black Toyota Camry.

Jail records show that Williams was arrested and charged with assault for an incident that occurred July 29. Police have not provided further details about what led to his arrest.

We’re working to learn more.

