KSU celebrates nursing scholarship recipients

Kennesaw State University welcomes the first recipients of the Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Endowed Scholarship.This scholarship is the most recent gift from Tom Phillips, an emeritus member of the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees.The $5 million endowment is a joint venture between Wellstar College, KSU Journey Honors College, Wellstar Health System, the KSU Foundation and Phillips.“It’s gratifying to finally meet the students benefiting from this scholarship,” Phillips said.In 2009, Phillips and his late wife, Betty, established the endowment to benefit both graduate and undergraduate students at Wellstar College of Health and Human Services