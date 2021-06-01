Krispy Kreme goes public, trading as DNUT on NASDAQ

In March, Krispy Kreme announced a special promotion for Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine: getting a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, the company has given away from than 1.5 million doughnuts through the deal.

“We’re on our way to giving away many millions of doughnuts” as even more people get vaccinated, Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, told CNN Business. “That makes us very happy!”

In order to qualify for the deal, customers have to show their vaccination record card. Anyone who has received at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is eligible.