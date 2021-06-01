Krispy Kreme goes public, trading as DNUT on NASDAQ

The iconic Krispy Kreme doughnut has gone public.
On Tuesday, the North-Carolina based company filed a $100 million initial public offering, according to its Security and Exchange Commission filing. It will be traded on NASDAQ under the ticker DNUT.
Krispy Kreme first went public in 2000 on NASDAQ under the ticker KREM, according to Business Insider. It then switched to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KKD. The company went private in 2016 after being bought by JAB Holding — owner of Panera Bread and Caribou Coffee, among other brands — for $1.35 billion.
Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme reported $1.12 million in revenue in 2020.
In March, Krispy Kreme announced a special promotion for Americans who have received the coronavirus vaccine: getting a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, the company has given away from than 1.5 million doughnuts through the deal.
“We’re on our way to giving away many millions of doughnuts” as even more people get vaccinated, Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, told CNN Business. “That makes us very happy!”
In order to qualify for the deal, customers have to show their vaccination record card. Anyone who has received at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is eligible.