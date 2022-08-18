Korean battery recycler to be latest addition to Georgia EV sector

Experts say battery recycling is going to grow in importance as more EVs hit the road. Recycling old batteries to reclaim certain vital minerals is more environmentally friendly than mining.

“Georgia recently announced record-breaking numbers for fiscal year 2022, and companies like SungEel are evidence that the rapidly growing electric mobility ecosystem continues to generate new jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state,” Kemp said in the release.

Kemp noted Korea has been a “key partner” in growing Georgia’s sustainable technology industry — including EV and EV battery plants.

SungEel Recycling Park Georgia will recycle end-of-life batteries to reclaim critical metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. The company claims a 95% recovery rate of the rare earth minerals, which are essential to EV battery production.

“SungEel HiTech’s entry into Georgia is the last piece of the puzzle to build a sustainable ecosystem of Georgia’s electric vehicle supply chain,” said Suk Jae Yim, Representative of SungEel Recycling Park Georgia. “SungEel Recycling Park Georgia will conduct its full responsibility to build a U.S. eco-friendly industrial ecosystem in line with the expectations of the State of Georgia and Stephens County.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson met with SungEel officials in Korea earlier this week. State officials have spent decades cultivating relationships in Korea to attract business to Georgia.

“Creating the jobs of the future and protecting the opportunities of today means preparing key industries, such as the auto industry, for the next technological revolution,” Wilson said. “We are grateful to our partners in Stephens County for their investment in speed to market solutions like site preparation, and we are excited to welcome SungEel to Georgia.”

SungEel will build its facility in the Hayestone Brady Business Park in Toccoa, about a 45-minute drive from the SK facility in Commerce.

In November, Aurubis opened a $340 million recycling and copper smelting facility in Augusta. Ascend Elements, a partner of SK, operates a recycling facility in Covington near the future Rivian plant.

Information about state incentives to the company were not immediately released.