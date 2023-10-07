Kirk Franklin will perform free pop-up concert at New Birth Monday

Franklin is one of the highest-selling gospel artists.

Multi-Grammy winning artist Kirk Franklin will hold a free pop-up performance and evening listening party at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on Monday.

Franklin has released his first solo album, “Father’s Day,” since 2019 with “Long Live Love.” The 10-track CD includes “Try Love”, “All Things” and “Needs.”

The event at 6400 Woodrow Rd., begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Credit: Chris Cavanaugh

Credit: Chris Cavanaugh

In September, Franklin released a documentary called “Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story,” which premiered on the Kirk Franklin YouTube channel.

Franklin, one of the highest-selling gospel artist, producer and songwriter, has won 19 Grammys and more than 40 Stellar Awards.

New Birth, has been the site of several performances by well-known gospel artists over the years.

In 2019, Kanye West brought his popup series of Sunday performances called “Sunday Service” — drawing members and celebrities alike — to the megachurch led by Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant.

About the Author

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

