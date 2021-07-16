King Center invites public to stop the hate on ‘Be Love Day’ today

Today, designated “Be Love Day,” the center will host a series of virtual sessions that examine several issues including voter suppression, immigration, economic and social justice and education reform. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the center’s Facebook and Twitter pages, website and YouTube channel.

“As we consider the hate and inhumanity in our World House, we must, with the fierce urgency of now, embrace love as our only recourse and as our fuel for immediate personal, cultural, and societal action,” King Center CEO, Bernice A. King said in a press release. “On Be Love Day, we are galvanizing people to interrupt the norm, to make love our norm, and to join in a love revolution! Love is not passive. It is an active purveyor of true peace, which, as my father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taught us, includes justice.”