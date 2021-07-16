King Center invites public to stop the hate on ‘Be Love Day’ today

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change invites people to show their love and fight hate with a new social media campaign.
Today, designated “Be Love Day,” the center will host a series of virtual sessions that examine several issues including voter suppression, immigration, economic and social justice and education reform. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the center’s Facebook and Twitter pages, website and YouTube channel.
“As we consider the hate and inhumanity in our World House, we must, with the fierce urgency of now, embrace love as our only recourse and as our fuel for immediate personal, cultural, and societal action,” King Center CEO, Bernice A. King said in a press release. “On Be Love Day, we are galvanizing people to interrupt the norm, to make love our norm, and to join in a love revolution! Love is not passive. It is an active purveyor of true peace, which, as my father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taught us, includes justice.”
The campaign focuses on the words the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”
The virtual program will also include musical performances and feature guests including Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter; actor Calum Worthy; television personality Dan Price; CEO of Gravity Payments, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change and actor Daniel Dae Kim.
The public can also get involved by tweeting about fighting hate and spreading harmony using the hashtags: #BeLoveDay, #BeLove and tagging the King Center.