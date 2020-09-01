Kemp taps State Patrol captain as next GEMA leader

A Georgia State Patrol captain will be the next leader of Georgia’s emergency management agency, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday morning.
Chris Stallings was named the new Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency director and will succeed Homer Bryson, who is retiring.
“Captain, now director, Chris Stallings is smart, strategic and I can tell you he is prepared for anything that comes his way,” Kemp said during a brief press conference. “I’m honored to appoint him to this position and I know he will do a great job.”
Stallings joined the State Patrol as a trooper in 2008 and was serving as the leader of the Dignitary Protection Unit. He lives in Paulding County with his wife and three children, Kemp said.
Bryson, who is retiring after holding the position since Dec. 1, 2016, said Tuesday he planned to retire several years ago. But his plans changed with Kemp became the governor. His role as GEMA director was a highlight of his career.
“It really gave me the opportunity to do what I love,” Bryson said.
Bryson, appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal, is the former commissioner of the Department of Corrections, and his public safety career spans 37 years.
“We acknowledge his service and many sacrifices that he has given us and this great state,” Kemp said. “Homer has literally given his entire career to the state of Georgia.”