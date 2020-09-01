Kemp taps State Patrol captain as next GEMA leader

Bryson, who is retiring after holding the position since Dec. 1, 2016, said Tuesday he planned to retire several years ago. But his plans changed with Kemp became the governor. His role as GEMA director was a highlight of his career.

“It really gave me the opportunity to do what I love,” Bryson said.

Explore 3 members of one family killed as 15 tornadoes pound Georgia

Bryson, appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal, is the former commissioner of the Department of Corrections, and his public safety career spans 37 years.

“We acknowledge his service and many sacrifices that he has given us and this great state,” Kemp said. “Homer has literally given his entire career to the state of Georgia.”