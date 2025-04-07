News

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The humble kazoo has a surprising backstory, with roots that trace back to ancient African instruments. According to legend, it took shape in its modern form in the unlikely setting of Macon, Georgia. Through the collaboration of Alabama Vest, an African-American inventor, and Thaddeus Von Clegg, a German clockmaker, the kazoo was introduced to the public at the Georgia State Fair in the 1852. Fast forward almost two centuries later as thousands of people assembled in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest kazoo ensemble. Record or not, this tiny instrument continues to make music accessible for anyone wanting to hum their favorite tune. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

1:52