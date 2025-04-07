error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Radar-confirmed tornado spotted in south metro Atlanta as rain, storms continue

News

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The humble kazoo has a surprising backstory, with roots that trace back to ancient African instruments. According to legend, it took shape in its modern form in the unlikely setting of Macon, Georgia. Through the collaboration of Alabama Vest, an African-American inventor, and Thaddeus Von Clegg, a German clockmaker, the kazoo was introduced to the public at the Georgia State Fair in the 1852. Fast forward almost two centuries later as thousands of people assembled in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest kazoo ensemble. Record or not, this tiny instrument continues to make music accessible for anyone wanting to hum their favorite tune. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

1:52
AJC |53 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Macon produced Little Richard, Otis Redding — and the kazoo?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Vorhees / The Macon Melody

A kazoo ensemble tried to set a world record in Georgia. It was an earful.

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Vorhees / The Macon Melody

1:52

The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument

The kazoo has a surprising backstory, tracing back to ancient African instruments. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia

53m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1:33

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ

Placeholder Image

Credit: The Athlete's Foot

0:53

404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes

Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

1:55

Atlanta broke a 35-year pollen count record twice. Here’s why

Credits: AJC | U.S. DHHS | The Wire Science | Getty | Emory News Center | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health | Nature Communications | GTCSP

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:33

How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream

Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ

Placeholder Image
0:06

Georgia Sine Die 2025 loop

Placeholder Image
0:53

404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means

404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes

Placeholder Image
1:55

Atlanta broke a 35-year pollen count record twice. Here’s why

Credits: AJC | U.S. DHHS | The Wire Science | Getty | Emory News Center | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health | Nature Communications | GTCSP