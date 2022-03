Veteran news anchor Karyn Greer is moving from CBS46 to Channel 2 Action News.Greer will be the evening anchor, filling a spot left by the death of Jovita Moore last year.“When you have the opportunity to add to your team a journalist of Karyn’s stature, you do it,” said Ray Carter, WSB-TV general manager. .Greer, who has won six Southeast Emmys, provides a solid market presence going back 32 years. .Greer made the announcement Monday on her Facebook page