Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

The court said she died Friday evening in her home in Washington.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.