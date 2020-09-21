Trump to announce Supreme Court pick after Ginsburg funeral

Explore Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

The president and his fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who will control the timing of the confirmation hearings and vote, have pushed back against the 2016 comparison, noting that Trump could win again and saying that, unlike four years ago, the same party controlled both the White House and the Senate.

“We have the presidency and the Senate and we have plenty of time,” Trump said. “I think that would be good for the Republican Party and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with.”

Trump allowed that he would accept a vote in the lame duck period after Election Day but made clear his preference would be that it occur by Nov. 3.

Announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for the Senate to hold a confirmation vote before the election. No nominee has won confirmation that quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. O’Connor was confirmed 99-0 just over a month after she was nominated by President Ronald Reagan.

Details were still scant early Monday about funeral plans, but The New York Times reported Ginsburg likely will lie in repose at the Supreme Court building. A private ceremony will be held for Ginsburg at the cemetery, which is also the final resting spot for many Supreme Court justices, the top court said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, vowed Friday night, hours after Ginsburg’s death, to call a vote for whomever Trump nominated. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after the Nov. 3 election. “Voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider,” Biden said.

Ginsburg’s death has brought renewed attention to the nation’s highest court and has given the president another chance to cement his conservative imprint on the court regardless of his reelection.

Ginsburg was the second female Supreme Court justice after Sandra Day O’Connor.

On Monday, protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C., demanding the Senate wait until after the November election to choose the nation’s next Supreme Court justice.

Graham is head of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, which will oversee the hearings.