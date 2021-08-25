Johns Creek woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

Officers arrived and spoke with 51-year-old Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, authorities said. While searching the home, they found her husband dead from an apparent knife wound to the chest.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old William Neil Kennedy, Johns Creek police Capt. Todd Hood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ferguson-Levin was taken into custody at the scene on charges of felony murder and third-degree child cruelty, but investigators say she could face additional charges in the case. Ferguson-Levin’s two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were both home at the time, authorities said.

She remained in the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond.