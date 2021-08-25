ajc logo
X

Johns Creek woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, 51, faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of her husband at their Johns Creek home.
Caption
Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, 51, faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of her husband at their Johns Creek home.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
2 children were home at the time, cops say

A wellness check at a Johns Creek home led to a grisly discovery Tuesday evening when officers found the body of a man who had been fatally stabbed, authorities said.

Now his wife is behind bars, facing a murder charge in her husband’s death.

Police responded to the home in the 600 block of Mount Victoria Place about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned family member, Johns Creek police said in a statement. The relative, who lives out of state, called dispatchers after receiving a “frantic phone call” from someone inside the house.

“The caller requested a (wellness) check because after hearing the phone call they feared someone at the house could be seriously injured,” police said.

Officers arrived and spoke with 51-year-old Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, authorities said. While searching the home, they found her husband dead from an apparent knife wound to the chest.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old William Neil Kennedy, Johns Creek police Capt. Todd Hood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ferguson-Levin was taken into custody at the scene on charges of felony murder and third-degree child cruelty, but investigators say she could face additional charges in the case. Ferguson-Levin’s two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were both home at the time, authorities said.

She remained in the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond.

In Other News
1
Clayton officer narrowly avoids being run over by ‘street racers,’...
2
Man sentenced to life for ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting of friend in...
3
Former Cobb band director indicted on molestation, sexual assault...
4
American Cancer Society joins employers requiring proof of vaccination
5
‘Was it all worth it?’
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top