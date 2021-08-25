Johns Creek woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

A wellness check at a Johns Creek home led to a grisly discovery Tuesday evening when officers found the body of a man who had been fatally stabbed, authorities said.
Now his wife is behind bars, facing a murder charge in her husband’s death.
Police responded to the home in the 600 block of Mount Victoria Place about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned family member, Johns Creek police said in a statement. The relative, who lives out of state, called dispatchers after receiving a “frantic phone call” from someone inside the house.
“The caller requested a (wellness) check because after hearing the phone call they feared someone at the house could be seriously injured,” police said.
Officers arrived and spoke with 51-year-old Stephanie Ferguson-Levin, authorities said. While searching the home, they found her husband dead from an apparent knife wound to the chest.
The victim was identified Wednesday as 51-year-old William Neil Kennedy, Johns Creek police Capt. Todd Hood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ferguson-Levin was taken into custody at the scene on charges of felony murder and third-degree child cruelty, but investigators say she could face additional charges in the case. Ferguson-Levin’s two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were both home at the time, authorities said.
She remained in the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond.