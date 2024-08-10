Jewish Federation exploring moving offices to Sandy Springs

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, which has had a presence in Midtown for more than 25 years, is exploring the possibility of moving its offices to Sandy Springs.

A final decision has not been made, according to David Fisher, interim CEO of the nonprofit, which raises money to support education and social services on behalf of the Jewish community. The organization is looking at space in the six-story Dupree building, which was built in 1997.

A recent article in the Jewish Times quoted an email to Jewish groups from the Federation that stated: “We are excited to share with you that the Federation board has authorized us to move forward in negotiating favorable lease terms to move our office space to The Dupree.”