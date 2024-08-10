Jewish Federation exploring moving offices to Sandy Springs

News

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is possibly moving to Sandy Springs and into the Dupree office building, shown Friday, August 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is possibly moving to Sandy Springs and into the Dupree office building, shown Friday, August 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
15 minutes ago

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, which has had a presence in Midtown for more than 25 years, is exploring the possibility of moving its offices to Sandy Springs.

A final decision has not been made, according to David Fisher, interim CEO of the nonprofit, which raises money to support education and social services on behalf of the Jewish community. The organization is looking at space in the six-story Dupree building, which was built in 1997.

A recent article in the Jewish Times quoted an email to Jewish groups from the Federation that stated: “We are excited to share with you that the Federation board has authorized us to move forward in negotiating favorable lease terms to move our office space to The Dupree.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is possibly moving to Sandy Springs in the Dupree Building, shown Friday, August 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“We’re having conversations with the landlord,” Fisher said. The board’s action “gave us approval to have a conversation, not to go and move.” He said there was no time pressure to move, if that is the course the federation decides to take.

“It’s not a done deal,” he said. “We’re exploring a move to a building in Sandy Springs, to a modest amount of space.”

The federation owns the building at 1440 Spring St. N.W., which has about about three acres of land. Another option is to renovate their existing space.

The federation rents out space to other Jewish community tenants including the Breman Museum, which is described on its website as a cultural center that connects people to Jewish history, culture and life.

