Jen Jordan, Bee Nguyen spotted at Fulton Courthouse

1 hour ago
Two former Democratic state legislators who were subpoenaed to testify before a Fulton County grand jury considering whether to deliver indictments against Donald Trump and his allies were spotted Monday in the downtown Atlanta courthouse.

Former state Sen. Jen Jordan and former state Rep. Bee Nguyen both received subpoenas earlier this month. The two have declined to comment on the timing of their testimony, but they each arrived early Monday to the Fulton County Courthouse.

Jordan and Nguyen were part of Georgia Senate and House committees that heard hours of testimony in December 2020 from Rudy Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney, about alleged widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

During the hearings, Giuliani showed state lawmakers edited surveillance footage of vote counting at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which fueled conspiracy theories and led to the harassment of several Fulton County poll workers, including Ruby Freeman.

The allegations of fraud, however, were quickly disproven by state and federal investigators. Fulton prosecutors have long been interested in the State Farm footage and the role it played in targeting Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss.

Jordan and Nguyen both waged unsuccessful campaigns for statewide office last year. They also testified last summer before a separate special grand jury that helped Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis compile evidence for her case.

In addition to her experience at the Giuliani hearing, Jordan previously said she also testified about encountering a group of sham Republican electors who cast phony ballots for Trump at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

