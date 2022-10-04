Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after hiatus

The pandemic caused many changes in the way faith-based groups operated, including holding virtual rather then in-person worship services, taking communion and holding in-person communal prayers, baptisms and weddings, until cases began to fall.

Jehovah’s Witnesses were no exception, but now they are returning to some of their familiar practices.

“Our congregants are really excited,” said Herb Joseph, who grew up in a Baptist household and was baptized a Jehovah’s Witness when he was a student at Georgia Tech.

One recent morning he and his wife, Tanya, joined four others to spread the word about Jehovah, which is another name for God . “We really enjoy the face-to-face, knocking on doors and talking with people in person.”

Joseph, a managing director for an energy company and an elder in the Atlanta-based Highland Congregation, has been ministering door-to-door for 40 years.

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Phillips, 70, a retired educator, who is Baptist, didn’t mind talking about God or the Bible. She has the Jehovah’s Witnesses website on her computer and is familiar with The Watchtower, one of the denomination’s main magazines.

“I feel comfortable because you’re talking to me about the Bible,” said Phillips. “It better be something you can believe in out here. If you believe in the foolishness out here, you’re in big trouble. You better believe in something bigger than you.”

Much has changed since June 20, 2020 when in-person visits were paused.

Like many others, Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, didn’t expect the pandemic to last as long as it did. Fortunately, the denomination was already in the process of expanding its reach such as calling people, writing letters or holding Zoom talks. Interested people can also request a visit from a minister (what a baptized Jehovah’s Witness is considered) via the denomination’s website.

The denomination was founded in the 1870s and grew out of the International Bible Student Association.

“We’re really spreading the good news in the Bible,” said Hendriks. “It’s a message of comfort.”

Hendriks doesn’t like using the word evangelize because, he said, in recent years it “means something political to many people. Not Jehovah’s Witnesses. We’re neutral.”

Many also know about Jehovah’s Witnesses because of their stance on refusing blood transfusions which, they believe, are against God’s will according to Scripture.

Famous members included Prince, who was baptized a Jehovah’s Witness as an adult, and Serena Williams, who said she was following the tenets of Jehovah’s Witnesses during a press conference before the U.S. Open in 2018 , explaining why she would not be celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, which Witnesses associate with pagan traditions.

According to Pew Religious Landscape Study conducted in 2014, 65 % of current adult Jehovah’s Witnesses are converts and they were raised in another faith.

Lawson started door-to-door visits when she was two and walked neighborhoods with her parents in DeKalb County, when congregations were segregated, following local and state laws. That was more than 70 years ago and she’s never stopped - until the pandemic.

Anthony and Norina Santana live in Valdosta, Ga. and have both been Jehovah’s Witnesses for 37 years.

Anthony Santana described the decision not to go door-to-door during the pandemic as an emotional time, but “it felt like the right thing to do.”

Both wrote letters and called residents.

“It was a beautiful feeling, going back and actually seeing their faces,” said Norina Santana. “After COVID, I think more people are apt to open up their doors and talk to us about the Bible. I think because it changed life...and changed people’s view of life. "

Jehovah’s Witnesses by the numbers:

Georgia

51,000 congregants

445 congregations

United States

1,255,657 congregants

12,163 Congregations

Worldwide

240 nations

8.68 million Jehovah’s Witnesses

119,297 congregations

*Source: Jehovah’s Witnesses denomination

Beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses: