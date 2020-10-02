'It’s just a dog’: Man arrested after dead puppy found chained to tree

Patdrious Devoshun Meriwether, 26, of Newnan, faces one count of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of violating the Georgia Firearms and Weapons Act, Newnan police spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail on Wednesday and released Thursday on $7,900 bond.

According to Newnan police, authorities visited Meriwether’s home as part of a planned probation compliance check by the Department of Community Supervision. The county officials conducting the check were alerted about the dead puppy when they arrived at the home, Copeland said. Officers located it in the backyard, chained to a tree and secured with a rusty padlock.