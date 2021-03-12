‘It’s got to stop’: Police investigate double shooting on Riverdale highway

The two men were in a Honda traveling south on Ga. 85 when they were shot, Riverdale police told Channel 2 Action News. The car wrecked outside a Taco Bell near Roberts Drive just before 10 p.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not provided. The two men were the only people involved, according to Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey. Suspected marijuana was located in their vehicle, he said.