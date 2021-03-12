‘It’s got to stop’: Police investigate double shooting on Riverdale highway

A passenger is dead and a driver is injured after a shooting on a busy Riverdale highway Thursday night.
The two men were in a Honda traveling south on Ga. 85 when they were shot, Riverdale police told Channel 2 Action News. The car wrecked outside a Taco Bell near Roberts Drive just before 10 p.m.
The driver was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not provided. The two men were the only people involved, according to Riverdale police Chief Todd Spivey. Suspected marijuana was located in their vehicle, he said.
“It’s got to stop,” Riverdale police Lt. Brandon Criss told Channel 2. “It’s got to stop. We’re losing too many lives to gun violence and I just feel like it’s nonsense.”
Another Riverdale man was killed Wednesday morning after investigators said he fought with his younger brother. Jaylan Jones, 23, was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of his 28-year-old brother, whose name was not released. According to Clayton County police, the argument started when Jones’ brother accused him of throwing away his body wash.
