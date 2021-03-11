Cops: Riverdale man killed brother during fight over body wash

Jaylan Jones, 23, was charged with murder Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after his brother was found shot to death in their Riverdale apartment, Clayton County police said.

Officers were called to the Archway Apartments on Rountree Road about 2 a.m. after someone reported a stabbing. They found the 28-year-old victim with “several gunshot wounds,” according to department spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud.