Cops: Riverdale man killed brother during fight over body wash

A Clayton County man shot and killed his older brother during an argument that began over a bottle of body wash, authorities said.
Jaylan Jones, 23, was charged with murder Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after his brother was found shot to death in their Riverdale apartment, Clayton County police said.
Officers were called to the Archway Apartments on Rountree Road about 2 a.m. after someone reported a stabbing. They found the 28-year-old victim with “several gunshot wounds,” according to department spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud.
“Detectives worked throughout the day and night interviewing and investigating all possible suspects and leads in this case,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The investigation revealed it was a domestic violence dispute that turned deadly between brothers.”
According to police, the argument started when Jones’ brother accused him of throwing away his body wash.
Jones was interviewed by detectives Wednesday and reportedly admitted fighting with his brother at their apartment. Authorities said a witness intervened and managed to break up the scuffle, but the two began fighting again.
After being separated a second time, Jones reportedly got a gun from his room and went downstairs, shooting his brother multiple times, authorities said. Clayton County police would not release the victim’s name Thursday because the fatal shooting stemmed from a “domestic violence related incident.”
Jones is charged with murder and one felony count of tampering with evidence, online records show. He remains held at the Clayton County Jail without bond.