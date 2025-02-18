News

GOP-led states are adopting Elon Musk's DOGE. Georgia could be next

President Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency has quickly slashed billions of funding dollars for programs like USAID and the Department of Education under Elon Musk's lead. Now, Republican-led states like Georgia are seeking ways to replicate DOGE at the state level. What do their efforts to scale back government funding look like? AJC's Mariana Castro breaks it down. Credits: AJC / The White House / The Department of Government Efficiency / Fox 5 Atlanta / Fox News / NBC News / PBS NewsHour / C-SPAN / Fiscal Data / Getty Images Sources: Caleb Groves / AJC / Politico / AP / Stateline / Lieutenant Governor of Georgia

2:03