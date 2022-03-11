Indexes can be tricky and incomplete, so study carefully

Too often, we search in haste, especially if we are in a library or an archives. We make our notes and, if our subject is found, look it up and make a photocopy. But how complete is said index?

For many years, some publishers have allowed alphabetical lists of people to stand alone and not be included in the book’s index. So, if you don’t take the time to study a book, you really don’t know if your subject is covered or not. Check the first page of an index to see if there is any explanation of what it will and will not cover. Beware of older books, especially courthouse record volumes that purport to have indexes. Court clerks were notoriously peculiar in how they chose to index. Is the estate indexed by name of the deceased, or the administrator? If it’s a long, supposedly alphabetical index, remember this: In the past, alphabetical meant roughly alphabetical. All the A’s, B’s and etcetera were grouped together, but the list wasn’t truly alphabetical as it would be today.