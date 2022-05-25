In today’s AJC: A school shooting in Texas and the big election day in Georgia

Coverage of the Texas school shooting on the ePaper front page includes the ongoing investigation and a report from President Joe Biden’s televised address Tuesday night from the White House.

The AJC ePaper’s Georgia Primary Extra features 13 pages covering the elections for governor, U.S. Senate and Secretary of State, as well as key ballot questions, including the Atlanta T-SPLOST and three proposed new cities in Cobb County. The election section of the ePaper features interactive election charts that are updated in real time.