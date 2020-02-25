Best time to plant bamboo is never

A: Unless you live in a pecan, any live weevils are as good as dead. There are no environments in a home that will allow the weevils to survive.

I am sorry you got such poor quality pecans. We had a great challenge in Georgia with damage from Hurricane Michael two years ago, and some farmers are still not able to control insects 100% effectively. Nearly 1,000,000 trees were destroyed in 2018. But with adversity there comes opportunity: Pecan farmers are replanting with trees that yield bigger nuts and are more resistant to disease. Next time you drive through, I guarantee you’ll get better pecans for your family.

Q: I want to convert my lawn from a weedy bermuda and centipede mix to zoysia. I want to use zoysia plugs to start the lawn. Would it be advisable to intermix fescue to provide a ground cover for the plugs as they get established?Will V., Richmond County

A: If you plant healthy zoysia plugs six inches apart and fertilize a couple of times afterward, they should knit together in one season. Fescue planted at the same time would compete with the zoysia. Unless there is some reason due to slope and erosion, I would not include fescue with the zoysia.