Behind the deal to protect Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about the recent Okefenokee Swamp land deal and a clash between the Georgia Log Cabin Republicans and Smyrna Pride.
A group of visitors returns to Stephen C. Foster State Park after an overnight camping trip on the Red Trail in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, April 6, 2022, in Fargo, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta Journal-Constitution environment reporter Drew Kann said the Okefenokee Swamp is “truly one of a kind” as he explained a recent deal that squelched plans for a mining project near the swamp.

“So, within the swamp is the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge,” Kann told AJC colleague Greg Bluestein on Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“It is the biggest National Wildlife Refuge east of the Mississippi River. So it’s this extraordinary, extraordinary treasure.”

For the last six years, environmental groups have been fighting the project. But with few “exit ramps” remaining, opponents of the mine said it grew increasingly clear that a deal to buy the land might be their only hope.

“So, at some point, the advocates said, ‘Hey, our best bet might be going to the private sector, going to philanthropies to try to preserve this land,’” Kann said.

The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit specializing in acquiring at-risk lands, announced Friday it has purchased property near the Okefenokee.

The acquisition was brokered with the financial support of some of the country’s leading private philanthropies, including the James M. Cox Foundation and the Holdfast Collective, a nonprofit focused on environmental protection.

But even with this new deal in place, Kann added that the fight to save the swamp is “by no means over.”

“It’ll be interesting to see with this imminent threat off the table for now, if that helps or hurts the efforts to pass new legislation that could protect the swamp from mining,” he said.

The episode also featured an interview the AJC’s Tia Mitchell conducted with Skyler Akins of the Log Cabin Republicans over the conservative LGBTQ group’s clash with Smyrna Pride.

