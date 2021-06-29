If you can hear thunder, you’re at risk of a lightning strike

“Lightning can strike five miles, or even more sometimes, away from a thunderstorm,” he said. “As a rule of thumb, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning — even if it’s not raining where you are.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the odds of being struck by lightning are around 1 in 500,000 in any given year. Fortunately, the majority of those who are hit survive. But those in the southeastern U.S. are among the highest risk, the CDC says.

Last summer, a Georgia girl was killed and her sister injured when their family was walking and lightning struck, according to investigators.

As the storm approached in Moultrie on the afternoon of July 3, Nicol Mateo-Pedro’s mother and older sister took shelter under a wooden canopy, police told media outlets. But lightning struck a tree nearby and hit Nicol, who died at a local hospital.

Caption A file photo shows the aftermath after lightning sent parts of a tree crashing into two homes in the North Decatur Road area of DeKalb County. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

The first lightning death this year is believed to be a 71-year-old New Jersey man, struck as he played golf, according to investigators.

Michael J. Ward practiced dentistry for 25 years before becoming a math teacher, the Burlington County Times newspaper reported.

“I try to do (for students) what worked for my dental practice patients,” Ward said in a Rutgers University profile in 2007. In teaching algebra, Ward said, he explained the math “in a calm, reassuring manner what was happening at each stage of the procedure.”

According to the CDC, around 85% of those killed by lightning are men. People aged 15–34 years account for about 41% of all lightning strike victims.

Fewer people have been killed by lightning so far this year, though there’s no obvious reason, meteorologists say.

It could be that there’s more public awareness about the dangers of lightning, or the technology advances, such as with cellphone weather apps, mean fewer people are caught off guard, Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Being prepared and understanding the dangers of lightning are keys to stay safe, experts advise.

STAYING SAFE DURING LIGHTNING

1. If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.

2. When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter: a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up.

3. Stay in a safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.

4. If you’re inside, stay off electrical equipment that puts you in direct contact with electricity and stay away from windows and doors. Avoid sinks, baths and faucets.

5. If you’re caught outside with no safe shelter, get off elevated areas and never shelter under a tree. Immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water. Stay away from objects that conduct electricity, such as barbed wire or power lines.

Source: National Weather Service