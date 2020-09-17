Hurricane Sally’s remains rake Georgia

More than 28,000 Georgia Power customers lost service amid the storm, which dumped as much as six inches of rain across parts of the Atlanta metro region. Areas around Macon and Americus soaked up 8 inches. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that covered nearly all of the state.

Midday found residents of Atlanta’s Northcrest neighborhood surveying suddenly horizontal trees and dealing with the subsequent power outage.

“For today it’s kind of convenient that I’m not working,” said Mark Purvis, who’d just returned home from vacation.

“You’ve got to read a book now,” mused Mark Davis, pondering an interlude without wireless access.

Fallen trees, downed power lines and bridge closures kept authorities busy throughout the day in Dacula, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lilburn, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

In Tucker early Thursday morning, a tree fell across Danny Britt’s property off Brymond Drive. He and his neighbors lost power.

“I just pulled in 10 minutes ago and saw it,” he said of the tree, his voiced edged with exasperation. “I don’t imagine we are very popular back here in this neighborhood right now.”

Nearly every major interstate in Georgia experienced traffic tie-ups. At one point, a crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Ga. 142 in Newton County. The storm forced authorities to close the Ga. 54 on ramp to Interstate 285 in Fulton County.

In Sandy Springs, flooding forced officials to shut down Windsor Parkway Bridge. Buice Road was closed where it crosses over Johns Creek as authorities cleaned up a fallen tree and power lines.

Cobb County closed four of its parks because of high water. The storm also shuttered COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb Thursday, pushing appointments to Friday.

A massive oak tree fell at the historic Cheek-Spruill House in Dunwoody, crushing two vehicles and bringing down power lines. No one was hurt. Another huge tree fell atop a car near Henderson Mill Road on the edge of Tucker. Authorities shut down part of the road, preventing Elizabeth John from catching a taxi home.

“Please, if you drive in the rain… be careful,” she implored. “Your life is very important.”

AJC staff writers Shaddi Abusaid, Zachary Hansen and David Wickert contributed to this report.