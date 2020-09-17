1 dead after Tesla driver loses control, hits man at Cobb bus shelter

The driver of the 2020 Tesla Model 3, 37-year-old Demarco M. Hill, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital with minor injuries, McDonald said. The investigation is ongoing; McDonald did not say if charges will be filed.

According to the preliminary investigation, Hill was traveling north on South Cobb Drive toward Leader Road just before 5:30 a.m. when the car lost control on the wet road. The car began to spin and jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, crashing into the occupied Cobb Transit Service bus shelter. After hitting the shelter, the Tesla continued down a grass embankment before coming to rest.