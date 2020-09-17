1 dead after Tesla driver loses control, hits man at Cobb bus shelter

A man was killed early Thursday morning in Cobb County when the driver of a Tesla lost control in the wet, rainy conditions and spun into the bus shelter where the man was sitting, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said. Police are withholding his name until his next-of-kin are notified of his death.
The driver of the 2020 Tesla Model 3, 37-year-old Demarco M. Hill, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital with minor injuries, McDonald said. The investigation is ongoing; McDonald did not say if charges will be filed.
According to the preliminary investigation, Hill was traveling north on South Cobb Drive toward Leader Road just before 5:30 a.m. when the car lost control on the wet road. The car began to spin and jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, crashing into the occupied Cobb Transit Service bus shelter. After hitting the shelter, the Tesla continued down a grass embankment before coming to rest.
Investigators did not say whether Hill was manually driving the Tesla or if the car was in autopilot, McDonald said.
