Gwinnett woman killed by falling tree while walking dog

A woman was killed Thursday morning when a tree fell on her as she walked her dog in a Gwinnett County neighborhood, authorities said.
Crews responded to Capot Court in unincorporated Snellville about 11:15 a.m. after a neighbor heard the tree fall and realized someone was trapped underneath the debris, Gwinnett fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge told AJC.com.
The victim, who was described as an older woman, was pronounced dead at the scene when firefighters arrived. Rutledge said her dog was partially pinned underneath the tree, but still alive. It was freed by firefighters and taken to a nearby veterinarian by a Gwinnett animal welfare officer, Rutledge said.
Authorities said the woman’s husband was not home at the time, but he was notified by Gwinnett police and he came to the scene. Investigators have not released the name of the woman killed.
Rutledge said it was a busy morning for Gwinnett firefighters, who responded to several other calls of fallen trees across the county as heavy rain and wind from Sally tore through metro Atlanta.
Trees also fell on an apartment building and two Gwinnett homes, but no one was injured in those incidents, he said. Another man was killed Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell on a home in southwest Atlanta, trapping three people inside.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.