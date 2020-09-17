Gwinnett woman killed by falling tree while walking dog

The victim, who was described as an older woman, was pronounced dead at the scene when firefighters arrived. Rutledge said her dog was partially pinned underneath the tree, but still alive. It was freed by firefighters and taken to a nearby veterinarian by a Gwinnett animal welfare officer, Rutledge said.

Authorities said the woman’s husband was not home at the time, but he was notified by Gwinnett police and he came to the scene. Investigators have not released the name of the woman killed.