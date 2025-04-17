error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Are your hair braids making you sick?

Whether you’re planning for vacation, tucking your hair away for summer or preparing to give birth, braids are often the go-to. They're beautiful, low-maintenance and deeply rooted in Black culture. But could this trusted style be hiding something harmful? A recent study by Consumer Reports tested 10 synthetic braiding hair products—and found lead, carcinogens and other concerning chemicals. AJC’s Najja Parker breaks down the research and offers a few ways to stay safe. And get the full story from UATL’s Brooke Leigh Howard. Credits: AJC | FDA | Getty Images | TikTok / Consumer Reports

1:37
AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: Getty Images

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

Credit: AP

2:10

See the moment police used stun gun on protesters inside town hall

Many protesters disrupted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall. Police shocked two protesters with stun guns for resisting arrest. Credits: AJC | C-SPAN

Credit: NYT

2:16

The history of U.S. tariffs offers a glimpse at what could happen next

Credits: AJC | Ronald Reagan Presidential Library | Library of Congress | Ferris Bueller's Day Off | PBS | KARE 11 | National Archives | Getty Images

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1:45

Do or Sine Die: How last-minute laws will affect Georgia's future

Sine Die highlighted a key trend in Georgia Republicans emulating President Trump’s policies. Credits: AJC | YT/Georgia House of Representatives | X/@JonBurnsGA

